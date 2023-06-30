Long spell of rain ahead: State braces for 4-5 days of downpour

After a delayed arrival, the monsoon has now stabilized in the state, leading to rainfall in several cities. As a result, farmers have expedited their agricultural activities. Both Mumbai and Pune are experiencing continuous rainfall. The Pune Meteorological Department has provided an important forecast for the next four to five days, outlining the expected monsoon conditions in the state.

The state will continue to experience rainfall for the next four to five days, with heavy to very heavy rain anticipated in certain areas. As a precautionary measure, yellow alerts have been issued in some locations, while orange alerts have been issued in others. Vidarbha and Marathwada regions are expected to receive substantial rainfall. West Maharashtra and Konkan regions are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

येत्या 5 दिवसात राज्यात 🌧 मुसळधार ते 🌧🌧 अती मुसळधार पावसाची शक्यता असून;

🚩 2 जुलै पासून मुसळधार पावसाचा नवीन स्पेल सुरू होण्याची शक्यता, त्याचा प्रभाव दक्षिण भारतातील भागांत व संलग्न भागावर होण्याची शक्यता. राज्यातही 4,5 दिवशी ते याचा प्रभाव असेल. https://t.co/xBKNQdPUls — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 30, 2023

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to the temporary closure of the Andheri subway. Currently, the rainfall has decreased in the Andheri area, and efforts are being made to drain the water from the subway. Moreover, the heavy rains have also caused waterlogging on Andheri SV Road.

This year, the monsoon arrived late in the state on June 25 instead of the usual June 7. It has been ongoing for the past four to five days. As a consequence, vegetable production has been affected, resulting in a scarcity in supply. The reduced inflow of vegetables and increased demand have caused a significant rise in prices. Tomatoes, which were once discarded by farmers, have now become highly expensive, reaching retail prices of up to Rs 120 per kilogram in many areas.