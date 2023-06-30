Goa's centuries-old traditional 'mud festival' celebrated on Friday

Panaji, June 30 'Chikhal Kalo' (mud festival) was celebrated at Marcel in North Goa on Friday in the presence of a large number of people. This unique festival has been an annual occurrence in Marcel for several decades.Chikhal Kalo, which is basically about playing in the mud and splashing it on each other, has been celebrated here for the last four centuries.

The games that Lord Krishna used to play in his childhood are played during this festival by the partakers.

The children, youths and senior citizens of the village were seen partaking in the festival, by playing traditional games and splashing mud on each other.

According to villagers, parents bring their new born babies to witness this festival and the mud is applied to their forehead. People have strong belief that this mud helps heal skin diseases.

Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte also participated in the mud festival.

"The decision to organise this unique Chikhal Kalo at the state level in Marcel village is to promote a new avenue of tourism in Goa," Khaunte said.

"We are culturally rich and need to showcase it to the world," the minister added.

