CM N Biren Singh issues clarification, says he will not resign from his post

High-voltage drama unfolded in Imphal after thousands of demonstrators blocked Manipur Chief Minister Biren N Singh's convoy from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan. However, after women leaders came out of his residence and told the crowd that the CM has assured them that he is not resigning, the mob slowly dispersed from his residence. Unconfirmed reports said that the CM had typed out a resignation letter but was persuaded by his supporters to tear it up. Hundreds of women gathered near Mr Singh's residence and formed a human chain, saying that they do not want him to resign. A copy of his resignation letter was torn up when two ministers came out of his residence with it.

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is also in the northeastern state on a two-day visit, will meet 'like-minded' party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders, and members of civil society organisations in his Imphal hotel today, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur by reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that he would not comment on political issues. "I have not come here to make any political comment. I will not comment here on these issues. I only want peace to return here at the earliest," he said. Mr Gandhi said that he was left heartbroken when he met with people affected due to violence in Manipur. In his latest Instagram post, the former Congress MP said, "It's heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur. There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet. "Appealing for peace in the conflict-hit state, Rahul Gandhi added, "The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace - to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal. "Three people, including a police constable, were killed in Manipur in the last two days after fresh violence erupted in the state.