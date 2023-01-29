Suvendu Adhikari slams CM Mamata for giving compensation to Bogtui victims from Centre's mid-day meal funds

West Bengal Leader of Oppostion Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving compensation to the kin of the victims of Bogtui carnage in Birbhum district from the mid-day meal funds.

In a series of tweets, he called it as a "financial crime" and he accused the West Bengal CM of misusing Central Government funds.

"CM @MamataOfficial paid compensation to the victims' kin; burnt alive in the Bogtui carnage at Birbhum District, from the Mid Day Meal funds. Doing charity for photo op, that too by misusing Central Govt funds meant for food and nutrition of schoolchildren ! It's a financial crime," tweeted Suvendu.

"It seems that the WB Govt is so bankrupt that there's no money left in The WB State Emergency Relief Fund & The CM's Relief Fund. But @MamataOfficial needs to give compensation on camera & distribute blankets on stage. But where'd the money come from? Simple. Mid Day Meal funds," he added.

"She's swindling MDM funds & has cast her evil eyes on the nourishment of poor students. I will inform Hon'ble Union Education Minister; Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji about the financial transgression & request him to initiate legal action against the CM, Chief Secretary & Birbhum DM," he added in his tweet.

On March 21 last year, eight persons were burnt alive after huts were set ablaze at Bogtui village. One more succumbed to her burns later in a hospital. The alleged revenge violence took place after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a local Trinamool functionary.

The Calcutta High Court on March 25 ordered the investigation to be handed over to the CBI. Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in this case was absconding since then till he was apprehended by the CBI from Jharkhand.

Sheikh, however, was found hanging inside a toilet on December 12 while in CBI custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor