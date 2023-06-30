Ashes 2023: Lyon diagnosed with significant calf strain, call on availability to be taken at end of Lord’s Test, says CA

London, June 30 Nathan Lyon's chances of participating in the rest of the Ashes series are looking bleak as Cricket Australia (CA) announced that the premier off-spinner has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain.

On Day Two, Lyon was running in to take a catch of Ben Duckett off the bowling of Cameron Green in the leg-side after tea in the 37th over, when he pulled up sharply while running towards the ball.

The injury looked so serious that Lyon had to walk off the field with the support of a member of the Australian team's medical staff and shook off in pain while clutching his right calf.

On Friday, Lyon, playing in his 100th consecutive Test match, arrived at Lord’s on crutches and his right calf under a white plaster. Cricket Australia informed that a call on Lyon’s availability for the rest of the Ashes will be taken after the ongoing second Test at the Lord’s.

"Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain. He will require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game," said CA in its statement.

Before the injury, Lyon had completed 13 overs of his off-spin bowling, taking the wicket of Zak Crawley while maintaining an economy rate of 2.69. The ongoing Lord’s Test saw Lyon become the first specialist bowler to bring up a century of consecutive appearances in the longest format of the game.

Lyon, who made his Test debut in July 2011, is only the sixth player in the history of cricket to feature in 100 consecutive Tests. His team-mate Steve Smith didn’t give optimistic vibes around Lyon’s participation in the ongoing Test as well as in the Ashes. "Obviously it didn't look good. I mean it doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game."

"I'm not sure how he actually is, but if he is no good, it is obviously a big loss for us. Fingers crossed he is okay but it didn't look good," he said in the post-day press conference here on Thursday.

In Lyon’s absence, Australia have part-time spin options in Smith, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. If the premier off-spinner is ruled out of the Ashes, then reserve off-spinner Todd Murphy could be included in the playing eleven.

