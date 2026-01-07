Maharashtra: BJP-Congress Alliance in Ambernath Sparks Row, Congress Suspends Block President

The Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Ganesh Patil, wrote a letter to the block president of the Congress in Ambernath, Pradeep Patil, after the news of the BJP-Congress alliance became public. In the letter, he wrote that the state leadership got to know about the alliance at the local level through news channels. The alliance is not acceptable to them, and on instructions of State President Harshwardhan, the block president of the Ambernath Congress is being suspended.

The letter reads, "You contested the Ambarnath Municipal Council elections on the symbol of the Congress party, and twelve members from your party were elected. However, it has come to light through the media that, without giving any information to the State office, you formed an alliance with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Ambarnath Municipal Council. This act is extremely inappropriate and constitutes a violation of party discipline. In view of this matter, as per the orders of the Hon. State President, Mr Harshvardhan Sapkal, you are hereby suspended from the Congress party. Further, your Block Congress Executive Committee is being dissolved. Similarly, all corporators who violated party discipline along with you are also being suspended from the party."

Maharashtra’s political landscape is witnessing surprising and unconventional developments in municipal power formations. In a move that has drawn widespread attention, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has partnered with the Congress in Ambernath, while in Akot, it has gone a step further by forming an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). These unexpected coalitions have triggered intense political discussions across the state. Such ideologically contradictory alliances have reportedly caused serious discomfort to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is said to be closely reviewing the situation as it unfolds.

The BJP, which has consistently criticised Congress and opposed what it terms “vote-bank politics,” now appears to be making tactical compromises at the municipal level to retain power. The alliances formed in Ambernath and Akot have become a focal point of debate within Maharashtra’s political circles. Observers believe these moves could blur the party’s ideological positioning among voters, particularly with civic elections approaching. The developments have also raised questions within the BJP’s organisational structure, as decisions taken by local leaders seem to be at odds with the party’s long-standing political narrative and electoral messaging.

NDTV reported citing sources that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is deeply displeased with these developments and is likely to seek explanations from local BJP leaders. He is reportedly concerned that aligning with rival parties such as Congress and MIM could send a misleading message to voters about the party’s principles. The Chief Minister is also said to believe that such alliances weaken the BJP’s ideological clarity ahead of key municipal polls. Since these decisions were allegedly taken without consulting the state leadership, the possibility of disciplinary action against those responsible cannot be ruled out, according to NDTV sources.

In Ambernath Municipal Council, BJP leader Tejashree Karanjule defeated Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Manisha Walekar to secure the president’s post. However, despite Shiv Sena having 28 councillors, it was excluded from power as the BJP chose to align with Congress to prove its majority. The power equation included BJP (15), Congress (12), and the NCP Ajit Pawar faction (4), totaling 31 members. Meanwhile, in Akot of Akola district, BJP joined hands with MIM to form the “Akot Vikas Manch,” which also includes both Shiv Sena factions, both NCP factions, and Prahar Janshakti Party.