Maharashtra BJP demands ban on PFI over 'Pakistan Zindabad'

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said that he will speak to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), which is involved in anti-national work in the state and country. His remarks came after a video surfaced on social media, which shows that a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the PFI in Pune. The BJP chief further said that those who raised the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans should be arrested under cases of sedition.

I will speak with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to ban PFI, which is involved in anti-national work in the state and country. I will demand from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister that wherever they are in Maharashtra, find them and arrest them by filing a case of sedition against them," Bawankule. With a video showing that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were allegedly raised during a PFI protest outside the District Collector's office here on Friday against the crackdown by NIA-led multi-agencies, Pune Police have said they will probe and verify the videos and action will be taken accordingly.

"We have received some videos, we will investigate and verify them completely and take action accordingly," said Sagar Patil, DCP Zone II, Pune. Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were heard outside the District Collector's office yesterday in Pune city where PFI cadres gathered against the recent ED-CBI-Police raids across 15 states