Maharashtra: BJP MLA Geeta Jain slaps Municipal Corporation engineer

Geeta Jain of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) assaulted a Municipal Corporation engineer in Mira-Bhayandar, Maharashtra. The video shows Geeta Jain abusing two engineers of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation over razing some structures which resulted in the occupants, including children, staying on roads ahead of monsoon.

Jain questioned how could the engineers raze structures and asked them to produce Government Resolution (GR). Jain could not be reached for comments. A text message seeking the reaction of MBMC commissioner Dileep Dhole evoked no response.

Jain, a former BJP mayor, won the 2019 polls as an Independent. She supports the BJP-Shiv Sena government. The junior engineer, identified as Shubham Patil, is employed on a contractual basis through a private agency contracted by the civic administration.