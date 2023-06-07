Maharashtra Board announces schedule for Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has unveiled the schedule for the forthcoming supplementary exams for both class 10 and class 12. These exams are slated to occur during the months of July and August.

State Board Secretary Anuradha Oak made this announcement, stating that the exams will commence on July 18. The written supplementary exams will be conducted by the nine divisional boards, namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

The class 12th examinations, including both general and dual subjects, are scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 8. Simultaneously, the exams for business courses will take place from July 18 to August 5. Likewise, the class 10th exams are set to occur from July 18 to August 1. Commencing on July 18, practical exams, as well as category, oral, and internal evaluation exams for both classes, will also be conducted.

The comprehensive timetable for the exams can be accessed on the official website of the board, http://www.mahahsscboard.in. Nevertheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that the timetable available on the website is purely for informational purposes. The final and authoritative timetable will be provided in printed format by the respective Secondary Schools, Higher Secondary Schools, and Junior Colleges before the commencement of the examinations. It is advised that students rely on the printed timetable and appear for the exams accordingly.