Maharashtra Breaks Record for Single-Day Electricity Consumption, 25,808 MW Consumed in One Day

Maharashtra state has broken its record for daily electricity consumption. On January 11, demand reached 25,808 MW, supplied entirely by Mahavitaran without additional purchases. This new high surpasses the previous record of 25,410 MW set on February 7, 2024.

Mahavitaran, which supplies electricity to most of the state except for some parts of Mumbai, usually plans electricity distribution based on average daily demand. Historically, demand increases during summer and declines in winter. However, January 11 saw an unexpected surge in demand. Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahavitaran, confirmed the company met this demand without needing to buy extra electricity.

The rise in demand is attributed to favorable rainfall and an increase in electricity needs for agricultural pumps. On January 11, Mahavitaran provided electricity from various sources: 6,996 MW from Mahanirmiti, 5,252 MW from central projects, and 5,733 MW from private projects, along with 2,009 MW from hydropower, 3,093 MW from solar, 228 MW from wind, and 2,498 MW from cogeneration projects.