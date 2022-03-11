Maharashtra Budget 2022: Checkout allocation of funds for different sectors

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the budget of Maharashtra for the year 2022-23. In this budget, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the government will work on the five pillars of development. In this, the Finance Minister announced that the state has a policy to achieve development by making substantial performance for agriculture, health, manpower development and industry.

Five Pillars of Development - An outlay of Rs. 1,15,215 crore is proposed for agriculture, health, manpower development, transport and industry. It will provide Rs 4 lakh crore in the next three years. 23,888 crore provision for agriculture and allied sectors. 5,244 crore provision for health sector. 46,667 crore provision for human and manpower development. 28,605 crore provision for infrastructure and transportation. 10,111 crore provision for industry and energy department.

Agriculture and allied services.:

It was announced to give Rs 50,000 as an incentive to the farmers who repay their loans regularly but it was not distributed due to financial constraints. But this promise is now being fulfilled. This will benefit 20 lakh farmers. It is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore in 2022-23.

The state government has decided to write off loans of Rs 964.15 crore to 34,788 farmers of Bhuvikas Bank.

Rs.1000 crore will be provided in 3 years for special action plan for soybean and cotton crops.

Increase of subsidy amount by 50 per cent to Rs.75,000 by including farms under CM Sustainable Agriculture Irrigation Scheme.

Assistance for 100% repayment of interest on loans taken by Market Committees (306) for infrastructure.

Provision of Rs 6,952 crore for purchase of agricultural commodities at MSP

Maharashtra is the first state in the country to formulate an agricultural export policy

Investment of Rs.950 crore for computerization of 20,761 Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Societies (PACS)

Water has been stored in 28 irrigation projects in the last two years and 104 projects are planned to be completed in the next two years

Rs. 853.45 crore provision for Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project for 2022-23.

4,885 works of water and soil conservation to be completed in two years, Rs. 4,774 crore to be spent.

Electrification of 60,000 agricultural pumps to be taken up in 2022-23. Banana, Dragon Fruit, Avacado, Grapes and spices newly added in Horticulture scheme under EGS.

Three mobile IVF laboratories, one each for Vidarbha, Marathwada and the Rest of Maharashtra for increasing productivity of cows and buffaloes of native breed.



Health Sector:

Level-1 Trauma Care Units of 50 beds each to be set up at Nanded, Amravati, Jalna, Bhandara, Ahmednagar and Satara.

Lithotripsy treatment to be introduced in all 200-bed hospitals in next three years.

To introduce a modern ‘Phaco’ treatment method for cataract surgery at Government Hospital.

50-bed hospitals to be equipped with mechanical washing plants and 30-bed hospitals to have cleaning machines.

Mobile cancer diagnostic vans to be provided.

Establishment of 100-bed women’s hospitals at Hingoli, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Wardha, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Raigad.

New 365-bed Regional Psychiatric Hospital at Jalna at a cost of Rs. 60 crore.

Postgraduate institutes to be set up at St. George Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Mumbai, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at University of Health Sciences at Nashik, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Institute of Medical Education and Research at Nagpur.

Rs.100 crore will be provided in 2 years for strengthening the food security system.

A state-of-the-art ‘Indrayani Medicity’ to be set up near Pune city.

Innovation Hub to be set up at a cost of Rs. 500 crore for the creation of employable manpower.

Rs.100 crore for start-up fund.



Human Resource:

Mobile services to 1 lakh 20 thousand Anganwadi workers and supervisors through E- Shakti Yojana.

Increase in child care grant from Rs. 1125 to Rs. 2500.

Amrut Mahotsavi Mahila and Bal Bhavan to be set up in every district.

Urban Child Development Centers for severely malnourished children in urban areas.

Free Sanitary Napkin Dispensing Machine at Government Hostel girl students.

Transport:

Provision of Rs. 7500 crore for 10,000 k.m. roads under Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-II.

Launch of 6550 k.m. road improvement under Prime Minister’s Village Road Scheme Phase-3.

Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Highway to be extended from Nagpur to Bhandara-Gondia and Nagpur to Gadchiroli.

Rs. 16039 crore project, Nashik-Pune medium high-speed railway project sanctioned.

Extension of Mumbai Metro Line No. 3, Colaba-Bandra-Seepz from Cuffe Parade to Navynagar.

DPR preparation for Metro trains of Swargate to Katraj, Pimpri to Nigdi, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Vagholi, Swargate to Hadapsar, Hadapsar to Kharadi, Khadakwasla to Swargate in Pune.

Capital financial assistance for 3000 new environment-friendly buses and for modernization of 103 bus stands to Maharashtra State Transport Corporation.

Provision for works of Shirdi, Ratnagiri, Amravati and Kolhapur Airport, new airport at Gadchiroli under consideration.



Industry:

About 1 lakh employment opportunities through 30,000 self employment projects under Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme.

Rs. 1.89 lakh crore investment from 98 investment agreements under Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 and 3 lakh 30 thousand new employment opportunities created.

A new scheme Pandita Ramabai Smriti Shatabdi Mahila Udyojak Yojana for 100% interest refund to start self-employment project for widowed women due to Covid.

Mauje Kaudgaon and Shindala (Dist. Latur), Mauje Sakri (Dist. Dhule), Washim, Mauje Kachrala (Dist. Chandrapur) and Yavatmal solar power plants with a total capacity of 570 MW, Solar Power Park with a capacity of 2500 MW in the State.

Under e-vehicle policy, by 2025, the share of electric vehicle in vehicle registration to be 10 percent to share of public transport in big cities to be 25 percent. 5000 charging facility to be set up.

Setting up of 5 projects at a cost of Rs. 11,520 crore to increase the capacity of the transmission system in Mumbai.

Rs. 6,000 crore to be provided for construction of 5 lakh houses in rural areas under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Rs. 100 crore to be provided for the improvement of slums outside Mumbai.



Memorials and Cultural Activities

Rs. 100 crores for proposed Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International Music College and Museum.

On the occasion of Swatantryacha Amrut Mahotsav Rs. 10 crore fund will be provided to10 schools in the villages associated with eminent personalities. ‘Heritage Walk’ of places related to the freedom struggle in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Rs. 100 crore to be provided for the development of Raigad fort and its surroundings, Rs. 14 crore for six forts - Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg, Rs. 7 crore for preservation and conservation of Sewri and St. George forts in Mumbai.

Detailed proposals to be sent to UNESCO for declaring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s forts and their Ganimi Kawa warfare as World Heritage Sites.

Provision of Rs.500 crore for ‘Swatantryacha Amrut Mahotsav’ program. Monthly income limit increased from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000 for providing residential land for freedom fighters.

Fund of Rs. 43 crore to be provided for Amrut Mahotsavi Vande Mataram Hall at Aurangabad.

Rs. 50 crore for Ashtavinayak development plan.

Rs. 73 crore 80 lakh for plan of Pandharpur Devasthan development.

Rs. 75 crore for Amrut Mahotsavi year program of Marathwada liberation struggle.

Rs. 250 crore to be provided for the memorial of Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadu Budruk and Tulapur, Tal. Haveli, Dist. Pune area.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj gallantry award scheme to be launched.

Memorials of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Smarak to be created, adequate funds to be provided for Maharani Saibai Memorial Development and Shri Sant Jaganade Maharaj Smarak.



Tourism

Water tourism projects proposed at Koyna, Jayakwadi and Gosikhurd.

Grants to facilitate tourism development at Jawhar Dist. Palghar, Fardapur Dist. Aurangabad, Ajanta, Ellora, Mahabaleshwar and Lonavla.

Establishment of district-wise ‘Mahavarsa Society’ for preservation, conservation and repair of archaeological monuments.

African safari at Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo.

Leopard safari in Pune forest department.



Corporations

Rs.250 crore each for BARTI, SARATHI, MAHAJYOTI for their schemes.

Establishment of a new dedicated backward class commission to ensure representation of other backward classes in local bodies.

Maulana Azad Economic Development Corporation’s share capital limit increased from Rs. 500 crore to Rs. 700 crore



Annual Plan 2022-23