Maharashtra Budget 2022: Mega solar power park with a capacity of 2500 MW to be developed in state

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the budget of Maharashtra for the year 2022-23. In this budget, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the government will work on the five pillars of development. In this, the Finance Minister announced that the state has a policy to achieve development by making substantial performance for agriculture, health, manpower development and industry.

A mega park of 2500 megawatts of solar energy will be developed in the state. It is necessary to increase the transmission system capacity in Mumbai. In Mumbai, four substations with a capacity of 400 kW and a 1000 MW capacity high pressure transmission line project of Rs. 11530 crore will be implemented.