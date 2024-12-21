Maharashtra Budget 2025 Session to Begin in Mumbai on March 3

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was prorogued on Saturday following the conclusion of its winter session. The budget session of the state legislature is scheduled to begin in Mumbai on March 3.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan’s prorogation order was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The six-day winter session was marked by significant uproar, including protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on B.R. Ambedkar, unrest in Parbhani city in central Maharashtra following the desecration of a replica of the Constitution, and the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.

