Maharashtra Budget Session 2023: Here's what happened at session on first day

The state budget session started today. The first budget session of the Shinde-Fadnavis government began with the governor's address. The issue of compensation to farmers, old pension scheme, cases registered against opposition leaders, surveillance cases and attacks is also likely to figure in the session. Meanwhile, the proceedings of the Legislative Council have ended for the day and will resume at 12 noon tomorrow.

The session begins with governor's address.

The budget session of the legislature began with the address of Governor Ramesh Bais. In the address, an account of the work done by the government and the future plans was presented.

The Governor mentioned the decision to create employment for 75,000 youth, special schemes for the Maratha community, reforms in the pension scheme, recruitment in various sectors in the state, and the establishment of an Economic Advisory Council in the state as well as at the Centre.

Milind Narvekar in the House despite not being an MLA.

The entry of Milind Narvekar of the Thackeray faction into the House despite not being an MLA created a stir in political circles.

According to the information received, Milind Narvekar came and sat in the House for the Governor's address. How did the security guards leave inside? Such a question is arising. Aaditya Thackeray then pointed out his mistake. Narvekar then got up and went out. Narvekar walked out on the instructions of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Chhagan Bhujbal wants Marathi language to be recognised as an elite language.

Chhagan Bhujbal demanded in the House that the Marathi language should be given the status of an elite language. The age of the Marathi language is two and a half thousand years, and the Marathi language is older than Sanskrit. Bhujbal demanded that it should be pursued without bringing politics into it.

Will meet PM Modi to give the Marathi language the status of elite language - Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today assured the Legislative Assembly that a delegation from the state will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request him to give the Marathi language the status of an elite language.

Devendra Fadnavis aggressive.

Bhaskar Jadhav took an aggressive stand, alleging that he was not allowing my point of procedure to be presented. He also asked what was going on.

After this, Devendra Fadnavis became aggressive. He said, "Can Bhaskar Jadhav threaten the Assembly Speaker like this? Has a new system of threatening the Speaker begun in the House? Mr President, we will not tolerate this. This is not fair. Everyone has the right to express. Express Point of Procedure, however, Bhaskar Jadhav is threatening the president. How will this work? raised such an angry question.

Saroj Ahire attended the session with the baby.

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Saroj Ahire carried her four-month-old baby to the Assembly as she arrived to attend the first day of the Budget session in Mumbai on February 27.

Ahire had also brought her baby along during the legislature's winter session in Nagpur in December last year.

There is a Hirkani unit in the Vidhan Bhawan that can be used by women to feed their babies. The provision is for all working women, a Vidhan Bhawan official said.

Ahire, however, complained of dust in one of the units in the Vidhan Bhawan.

"I expect officials to clean these rooms," she told reporters in the legislature complex.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Jaykumar Gore, who was injured in a car accident in December 2022, arrived to attend the budget session using a walker.

Before that, former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil had presented the budget while sitting in a wheelchair in the House.