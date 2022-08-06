Maharashtra Cabinet expansion stalled, powers of ministers of state given to Secretaries

Many people are wondering when the Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion of the Shinde-Fadnavis government will take place, as the expansion of the cabinet has stalled, now the powers of ministers and state ministers have been given to the secretaries of the respective departments. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given these orders.

On June 30, Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister. Even after 36 days since then, the cabinet has not been expanded. Ministers have many powers, but there is no minister in the state. This has hampered the work of various departments. Quasi-judicial appeals, revisions, re-examination applications as well as filing applications for interim orders, passing interim orders and hearing and deciding urgent matters are vested in the Minister of that department. However, now that there is no minister, these powers have been given to Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary.

Many types of appeals are pending in the departments of Home, Revenue, Urban Development. The departments of Food and Civil Supplies, Food and Drug Administration, Rural Development, Education regularly hear appeals related to common people or public institutions. The process was stalled for the last 35 days. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to give the powers of ministers to secretaries so that these works do not end without ministers.