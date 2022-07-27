Maharashtra cabinet expansion to take place on July 29

Almost 25 days have passed today after the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister took oath in the new government. However, the cabinet expansion of the new government has not yet been completed. The entire state and all the MLAs are keeping their eyes on the cabinet expansion in the state. This cabinet expansion is expected to happen in two days. Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Delhi this evening. The list of ministers is likely to be sealed during this tour.

The extension of the Shinde government is likely to finally get its deadline on Friday i.e. July 29. Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Delhi this evening. They will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah tonight. It is expected that the list of the cabinet will be finalized in this meeting and expansion will take place on Friday.