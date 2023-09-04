Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation meeting today

The Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation will meet on Monday at 12 p.m., according to the Chief Minister's Office.The meeting will also be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, according to the CMO.Shinde had earlier stated on Saturday that the state administration was committed to granting reservations to the Maratha community.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to be careful of those who wanted to take political mileage from the situation.He said, “I appeal to the Maratha community, who have so far expressed their feelings very sensibly and calmly, with folded hands, to exercise restraint and not take the law into their hands.

Reservation in jobs and education provided by the state government to the Maratha community was quashed by the Supreme Court in May 2021, citing the 50% ceiling on total reservations among other grounds.Several people, including dozens of police personnel get injured after Marathas agitation seeking reservation turned violent at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna on Friday. Police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on a hunger strike as part of the quota stir to the hospital.Police registered a case against more than 360 people in connection with the violence.