Maharashtra Cabinet's Final Meeting Before Model Code of Conduct Enforcement Unveils Major Decisions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be announcing the Lok Sabha elections today. The state government held a cabinet meeting and took major decisions before the implementation of the model code of conduct. In the meeting held today, the state government has taken 17 major decisions. A subsidy of Rs 50 crore will be provided to the welfare board for the use of Artificial Intelligence in the state police force, auto-rickshaw, and taxi drivers.

In recent days, the state government has been actively pursuing executive decisions. Notably, approval has been granted for increased expenditure to support 138 fast-track courts, while a significant share capital of Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the Economic Development Corporation aimed at benefiting the Weaver community, as announced during today's cabinet meeting. This cabinet meeting marks the last cabinet meeting before the model code of conduct is enforced.

Key Cabinet Decisions Include:

1. Fee waiver for the state shikhar organization in Kalamboli (Department of Industry).

2. Regularization of 64 temporary medical officers (Department of Medical Education).

3. Introduction of a one-year jail term for property defacement and heightened penalties (Home Department).

4. Approval of increased expenditure for 138 fast-track courts (Law and Justice).

5. Establishment of Sahitya Akademies for Sanskrit, Telugu, and Bengali literature (Cultural Work).

6. Permission for free filming at government and semi-government locations (Cultural Work).

7. Allocation of a Rs 50 crore share capital for the Economic Development Corporation serving the Weaver Community (Other Backward Classes).

8. Significant increase in the share capital of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Development Corporation (Animal Husbandry Department).

9. Abolition of manual scavenging and plans for mechanized cleaning using robotic machines (Department of Social Justice).

10. Implementation of a semi-automated processing project to expedite resolution of cybercrimes (Home Department).

11. Integration of artificial intelligence into the state police force (Home Department).

12. Establishment of a welfare board and grant of Rs 50 crore for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers (Department of Transportation).

13. Allotment of Bhuleshwar land to the Jain International Organization for a gymkhana (Department of Revenue).

14. Establishment of a Computer Justice Assistant Science Excellence Center (Home Department).

15. Allocation of Rs 5,000 for elderly writers and artists (Cultural Work).

16. Sanctioning of additional funds amounting to Rs 20 crore for the welfare center of the Gazetted Officers Federation (General Administration Department).

17. Transfer of Agriculture Corporation land in Srigonda taluka to MIDC (Revenue and Forest Department).