Hundreds of Shiv Sena Members from Shinde Faction Pen Signed Letter to CM, Opposing Rahul Narwekar's Lok Sabha Candidature

Shiv Sainiks have opposed giving Lok Sabha ticket to Rahul Narwekar, the current Maharashtra Assembly Speaker who issued the verdict on real Shiv Sena. Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks have sent a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The South Mumbai constituency is a Shiv Sena stronghold. The Seat, which was earlier held by Deora, has been won by the Shiv Sena since 2014. Now that Deora has joined the Shiv Sena, therefore, the seat should not be given to the BJP, the letter said.

This will add to the ticket woes of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who has been preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections for the past few days. Time will decide whether the Chief Minister listens to Shiv Sainiks or compromises the constituency with the BJP. The BJP has started efforts to keep Shinde's Shiv Sena away from Mumbai. The BJP wants to conquer Mumbai. There is talk in political circles that the BJP will contest from four to five of the six seats. Rahul Narwekar was being groomed to contest from the South Mumbai constituency. But Shiv Sainiks have strongly opposed it.

"It is the dream of all Of India to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time. We will make this dream come true by working day and night for all our workers, but while doing so, we are expecting a Shiv Sena candidate from South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat," the workers said in the letter. "The constituency could get lakhs of votes. Shiv Sena's symbol, the Bow and Arrow has reached every household in south Mumbai. There are Shiv Sainiks in this constituency. You are the main leader of the Shiv Sena party. I hope you will take into account the sentiments of our workers and give us justice," the workers urged Eknath Shinde.