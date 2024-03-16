Lok Sabha Elections 2024: VBA Refuses Maha Vikas Aghadi's Two-Seat Proposal

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Thackeray factions are at loggerheads over seat-sharing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Prakash Ambedkar had said that Sanjay Raut was resorting to lying. "The MVA has offered four seats to Vanchit, we are waiting for their reply," Raut said.

Akola is among the seats offered by the MVA to VBA. The executive committee of Vanchit met in Pune yesterday. Two seats have been denied to the Aghadi. The announcement was made by Vanchit's state vice president and spokesperson Siddharth Mokle. He said the proposal was unanimously rejected by the state committee.

"Although we had offered to give up the Akola seat, we were given two seats that were more likely to lose. We don't want these places," he said. "We had several meetings in February, none of which we were invited to. Meetings were held in March as well, none of the MVP parties have spoken to us so far", he further noted.

"We're not just here to win your seats. MVA needs us. They want voters of Vanchit but not the candidate of the Vanchit. So this policy of giving us losing seats is not right," Mokle said. He also demanded a revised proposal.