Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ambadas Danve Addresses Speculations of Joining Shinde Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray MLA Ambadas Danve was rumoured to be unhappy with the party. It was speculated that he would be joining the Shinde's Shiv Sena in two days. The reason behind the rumours was the candidature of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Lok Sabha seat. Now, Danve has come forward and clarified his position: "There is no point in rumours that I am unhappy, I am a Shiv Sainik working under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

"There is no point in rumours that I am unhappy, I am a Shiv Sainik working under Uddhav Thackeray. The party chief has the right to insist. The latest news is defamatory. I am a leader who obeys the orders of the leaders of the organization. I am an ordinary Shiv Sainik, I am upset seeing the speculations stating that I can leave the party, even after being given big responsibilities. I have been interested in contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the last 10 years, I have not hidden my wish" Ambadas Danve also said that Saheb (Uddhav Thackeray) has not yet fielded a candidate in this constituency.



"There is a difference between me and other leaders, I express my opinion," he said. "I have told the party chief that I am a responsible office-bearer here as far as campaigning is concerned. If anyone is behaving in unilateral manner, it has to be put in the ears of the party chief. I expressed my desire for the nomination, insisted even." Danve also accused Khaire of always ignoring him.

"I was the campaign chief in the last two elections. This time too, I will fulfill whatever responsibility the party chief gives me. We don't have a dispute, we have competition within the party. I will never join the Shinde group," Danve said. "Till Uddhav Thackeray decides on the candidate from the constituency, I am a contender for the ticket and it is not yet decided who will contest from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," Danve said.