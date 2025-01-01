Maharashtra Road Accident: Four Dead and Seven Injured as Car Collides with Eicher Tempo Near Akkalkot

A tragic incident occurred this morning at Maindargi in Akkalkot on the first day (January 1st, 2025) of the new year. Devotees heading for darshan in Akkalkot were involved in an accident that resulted in the death of four people. The news has left the community in shock and sorrow, as these devotees were on a spiritual journey to start the new year. In this unfortunate accident, four devotees died on the spot, and seven others were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident took place at Maindargi in Akkalkot taluka when a car carrying devotees, who were on their way to Gangapur after offering darshan at Akkalkot, collided head-on with an Eicher tempo. The incident occurred around 7 am. Tragically, two women and two men in the car lost their lives, while seven others were seriously injured. Preliminary information indicates that all the victims were from Nanded district.

Upon receiving news of the accident, local police rushed to the scene and conducted an investigation. The Akkalkot police have reached the site, and the injured have been taken to the public hospital in Akkalkot. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and efforts are underway to contact the relatives of those involved in the accident.