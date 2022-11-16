Maharashtra: Case of culpable homicide registered against driver of late Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete

The accidental death case of late leader of Shiv Sangram organization Vinayak Mete has taken a new turn. A case has been registered against car driver Eknath Kadam. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the driver in Rasayani police station of Raigad district. State CID has registered a case under section 304. Information has come out that the car driver Eknath Kadam will be detained soon.

Vinayak Mete's car met with a terrible accident on 14 August 2022 in the morning on the Mumbai Pune Express Highway. He was admitted to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai. But Vinayak Mete was declared dead there. At that time, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the hospital and inquired about the situation. Speaking to the media then, he had announced that a thorough investigation would be conducted into Mete's death.

Also, a few days later, the state's Director General of Police Rajnish Seth was ordered to conduct a CID inquiry into the death and submit his findings. The CID was investigating the case. The CID was examining the CCTV camera footage of the road where Vinayak Mete's car had passed. Apart from this, a team of engineers and technical engineers of IRB was formed and their opinion was sought, who is at fault in this? In the footage seen by the CID, the driver was seen driving at a speed of 120 to 140 km per hour.

Shortly before the place where the accident took place, the driver Eknath Kadam had attempted to overtake by taking a right turn. Although he knew that he could not overtake, he overtook and it resulted in a left side crash.