Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Helicopter Forced to Land in Satara Due to Bad Weather Conditions

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on a one-day visit to his village. Meanwhile, as he was about to depart to Mumbai by helicopter, it had to return to the ground due to bad weather and heavy rainfall. It is now likely that the Chief Minister will reach Mumbai by car.

This visit of Chief Minister Shinde is considered highly confidential. He arrived in Dare unexpectedly late last night in a rush. Now, as he was leaving for Mumbai after concluding his planned visit, his helicopter could not proceed due to the adverse weather conditions, prompting it to land back in Dare.

Meanwhile, following Minister Eknath Shinde to be projected as the party’s candidate for the chief ministerial post in the upcoming elections. Party leaders rallied around Shinde, chanting slogans in his favor and asserting the importance of the saffron flag continuing to fly high in Maharashtra.