Maharashtra Chief Minister Plays Dhol in Thane Temple After Ram Mandir Inauguration

On Monday, the historic day took place as the grand event of Ram mandir inauguration commenced. In response to this event, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde played the dhol in thane temple. After the Pran pratishtha ceremony completed in Ayodhya, Shinde and his party workers came in open space near Kopineshwar temple in Thane the political turf of the chief minister, where he played the 'dhol' (a percussion instrument) to celebrate the occasion.

Earlier, CM will also participate in Shobha Yatra organized in evening from Shivaji Park in Dadar to Bhoiwada Ram Mandir in Lower Parel.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde plays 'Dhol' at the Kopineshwar temple in Thane after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya was completed. pic.twitter.com/SToBahXQOu — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Chief Minister announced on Sunday that he intends to take his cabinet, as well as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Lok Sabha members from the state, for a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for 'darshan' at a later date. As a result, he will not be attending the idol consecration ceremony in the city of Uttar Pradesh. Prior to the ceremony on Monday, Shinde had instructed officials to conduct a cleanliness drive in temples and also decorate them with lights.