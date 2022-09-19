Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 dates announced

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams dates. Candidates can check the detailed schedule of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam on the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 2 to March 25. And the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held from February 21 to March 20. The schedule of the practical examination, category, oral examination and other subjects will be communicated separately to the school or junior college through the board before the examination.It must be noted that these HSC and SSC examination are tentative in nature. The Maharashtra State Board will provide a definitive timetable for the SSC and HSC exams in Maharashtra in 2023 once the academic year is about to end.