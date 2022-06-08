Maharashtra Class 12 results declared; how to check results

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MHBHSE) has announced the results of Class XII. This year's result is 94.22 percent. Students who have appeared for the Class XII examination will be able to view their results by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in or maharesult.nic.in. Earlier, in 2021, the pass percentage of XII was 99.63 percent.

The results can be viewed on the following websites:

1) www.mahresult.nic.in

2) www.hscresult.mkcl.org

3) http://hsc.mahresults.org.in

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2022 announced

Branch wise results-

Science - 98.30

Art - 90.51

Commerce - 91.71

Business Course - 92.40

