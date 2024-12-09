Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Keeps 8-Year-Old Promise to Kopardi Victim’s Family by Attending Sister’s Wedding

Maharashtra's New CM Devendra Fadnavis is known for his words, once he promises something he make sure he stands by his words. Recently CM fulfilled a heartfelt promise he made eight years ago during a tragic incident in Kopardi. In 2016, a horrific crime in Kopardi village, Ahmednagar district, involved the rape and murder of a minor girl, sparking widespread outrage across Maharashtra. At the time, Fadnavis, then the Chief Minister, visited the victim's family and promised to take responsibility for the wedding of the victim's younger sister when the time came. He also assured them that he would personally attend the wedding.

Fadnavis kept his word by attending the sister’s wedding, offering blessings to the bride and groom, and expressing his good wishes. BJP leader Pravin Darekar shared this moment on social media, praising Fadnavis as a leader who honors his commitments. Darekar highlighted the emotional significance of the event, noting that leaders like Fadnavis set an example through their integrity and compassion.

Other political leaders, including Sujay Vikhe Patil and Ram Shinde, were also present at the wedding. Darekar mentioned that he had the honor of reciting the traditional Mangalashtak during the ceremony, expressing gratitude to the family for the opportunity.

The Kopardi incident had left an indelible mark on Maharashtra, leading to protests and demands for justice. The three accused were sentenced to death in November 2017, following widespread public and judicial action. Fadnavis' attendance at the wedding reflects his continued support for the family and commitment to upholding promises made during their time of immense grief. The gesture has been widely appreciated and stands as a testament to his connection with the people.