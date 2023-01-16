Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leaves for Davos for World Economic Forum meet

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday night left for Davos for the World Economic Forum with the aim of attracting investments towards Maharashtra. Shinde will reach Davos on Monday morning and take the return flight on Tuesday evening as he will have to be back in time for the Prime Minister's events in the city. It's really touch and go," said officials. The programme decided earlier was for the CM and dy CM to be in Davos from January 15-19.

Shinde left along with Bushan Gagrani, additional chief secretary in charge of the Chief Minister's Office and the state urban development department. He was also accompanied by Kaustubh Dhavase, officer on Special Duty to deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, builder Ajay Ashar, who is also vice-chairman MITRA. Industry minister Uday Samant and department officials have already reached Zurich, said officials. Shinde’s back-to-back meetings in Switzerland the WEF on January 16-17 comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s January 19 visit to Mumbai where he will inaugurate, commission, dedicate and announce several projects in India’s financial capital. Shinde will address challenges posed by the changing climatic conditions to the development of cities and environment-friendly sustainable development.

To discuss on pressing issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, climate change, etc, world leaders will join the World Economic Forum meeting to begin in Davos from Monday.The meeting is based on the theme, 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World' and will conclude on 20 January. The 53rd annual meeting will be joined by more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries including 52 heads of state/government.

