Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Donates Rs 11 Crore for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has donated Rs 11 crore to the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. State Industries Minister Uday Samant, during his visit to the holy city, shared this noteworthy information. Samant conveyed, "On behalf of the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has given Rs 11 Crore for the Ram Temple. Today we have come here to hand over the cheque."

Accompanying Samant, Eknath Shinde's son and Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde, along with others, visited Ayodhya to officially hand over the donation. Samant informed reporters that the cheque worth Rs 11 crore has been handed over to the Ram Temple trust. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai expressed gratitude for this substantial contribution, stating, "It is a matter of happiness that Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Shrikant Shinde came here to hand over a cheque of Rs 11 crore on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. The amount has been transferred to the bank account."

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant says, "On behalf of the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has given Rs 11 Crore for the Ram Temple. Today we have come here to hand over the cheque." pic.twitter.com/aQGacYmKNX — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

Earlier, on Saturday, CM Eknath Shinde credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing the dream of millions of Indians as the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22, approaches. Expressing his gratitude, Shinde stated, "Lord Ram will take care of everyone. The consecration of the Ram Temple will be done on January 22, marking a historic moment for our nation."

Acknowledging Prime Minister Modi's pivotal role in making this dream a reality, Shinde said, "PM Modi should be thanked, who has played a pivotal role in making this dream a reality. He has fulfilled the dream of crores of Indians." As the countdown to the temple consecration continues, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the people are palpable.