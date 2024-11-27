Maharashtra CM Face-Off: Is Eknath Shinde's Political Crisis a Repeat of Devendra Fadnavis' 2022 Drama?

Maharashtra saw one of the most unpredicted election results of all times, as Mahayuti led by BJP got majority of votes. Following the assembly election results, the state is embroiled in a struggle for the Chief Minister's position. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is attempting to assert control, but the BJP, having secured the most seats, has stated there will be no compromise on the Chief Minister role this year. Reports suggest that the BJP's central leadership favors appointing Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister. This situation has led to speculation about a potential political repeat of 2022.

After the Shiv Sena split in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell in June 2022, leading to Shinde's becoming the Chief Minister. At that time, Fadnavis, who had served five years as Chief Minister, initially declined to join the government but was later directed by the BJP leadership to take on the role of Deputy Chief Minister. Political circles are now buzzing with the possibility of a similar scenario unfolding for Shinde.

What proposal will the BJP leadership extend to Shinde?

Shinde appears to be firm that he will remain out of power if he is not reinstated as Chief Minister, a stance the BJP leadership does not accept. They are urging him to join the government and accept the Deputy Chief Minister position. Consequently, Shinde, who has held the Chief Minister role for the past two and a half years, may have to concede to this offer.

Shinde has chosen to stay silent amid the uncertainty surrounding the Chief Minister post following the Mahayuti's majority in the assembly elections. He has refrained from media interactions and is reportedly avoiding meetings with newly elected MLAs, raising questions about his true intentions.