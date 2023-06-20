Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole demands complete ban on Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday demanded a ban on the film Adipurush, claiming it insulted Lord Sriram and Lord Hanuman.“BJP proclaims it is a pro-Hindutva government, and yet when a movie insults Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman it says nothing about it. The character of Lord Hanuman has been made to mouth dialogues in slang language. In the name of a film, they have made a cartoon. How was this film cleared? Was the censor board sleeping? Those who insult Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman should apologise to the public,” said Patole, demanding that the film be banned. He was addressing a press conference at party headquarters Tilak Bhavan.

Adipurush is a 2023 Indian mythological action film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.The makers of the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of its release.Sita also known as Siya, Janaki, Maithili, Vaidehi and Bhumija is a Hindu goddess and the female protagonist of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. Hindus in Nepal believe that she was born in Janakpur in Nepal.