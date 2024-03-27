Maharashtra: Congress in Combat Mode After Shiv Sena UBT Announces Lok Sabha Candidates

MP Sanjay Raut's Tweet Disclosing Shiv Sena UBT Group's Nominations for Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections has invoked intense displeasure from the party's allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Congress leaders such as Sanjay Nirupam, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Varsha Gaikwad have openly expressed their discontent over the decision. The seats in Mumbai and Sangli, in particular, are at the center of the MVA dissatisfaction.

Mumbai

Four Shiv Sena Thackeray group candidates have been announced to contest Mumbai seats. These include Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai-North East, Arvind Sawant from Mumbai-South, Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai-North West, and Anil Desai from Mumbai-South Central.

Sanjay Nirupam, Congress leader from Mumbai has come forward against the announcement. While talking to the media, he stated that "The decision of alliance with Shiv Sena will prove self-destructive for Congress" and has appealed to the Congress leadership to intervene or break the alliance.

#WATCH | After Shiv Sena (UBT) announces candidates for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "Shiv Sena should not take an extreme stand. This will cause a huge loss to Congress. I want to attract the attention of Congress leadership to… pic.twitter.com/5a1NsbYHV9 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

On the other hand, NCP (Sharad Pawar) workers are holding protests outside the party office in Mumbai against UBT's nomination of Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai-North East which has been an NCP stronghold.

#WATCH | Mumbai | NCP-SCP workers hold protest outside party office after Shiv Sena UBT declared candidate from Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency, which is a seat on which undivided NCP had a stronghold pic.twitter.com/abIGLBmfnU — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Sangli

The Shiv Sena UBT faction has fielded Chandrahar Patil from the Sangli constituency. This has attracted criticism from Congress MLA from Sangamner constituency, Balasaheb Thorat. He said that Sena announced nominations while MVA discussions were going on and asked for reconsideration. He also urged the UBT group to follow 'Aghadi Dharma'.



Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad, four-term MLA from Dharavi Assembly Constituency has reflected Thorat's sentiment in a tweet on X. She stated that the Shiv Sena should not have announced candidates in Sangli and Mumbai while discussions were ongoing between the allies. Gaikwad has also said that she has addressed her discontent over Mumbai to party higher-ups and will take action accordingly.

Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in Maharashtra Legsislative Assembly and Congress leader has also invoked 'Aghadi Dharma' and reiterated the need for reconsideration. He also said that UBT's decisions mark a blot on the Aghadi.

Congress Supporters in Sangli are showing their displeasure with the Sena announcement with the slogan 'No Mashal Only Vishal' referring to the Mashal, UBT's symbol, and giving candidature to Congress leader Vishal Patil.

As more rebellious voices express their opinions, it remains to be seen whether the MVA will be able to find a way to keep the alliance intact or Maharashtra will bear witness to a series of political shifts.

