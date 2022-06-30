Maharashtra Congress, NCP to hold separate meetings amid political development in state

The NCP and Congress on Thursday will hold meetings of their party legislators to decide the future strategy of their parties in Maharashtra. “The party legislators are meeting today. We are now in opposition and gearing up for our role as a strong opposition party in the state,” said state Congress chief Nana Patole.

However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also held meetings with party legislators in the state capital. These developments are coming after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post as CM.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."