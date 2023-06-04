Maharashtra Congress takes stock of 41 LS seats, to review Mumbai constituencies, Chandrapur separately

The Maharashtra Congress has taken stock of 41 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state while the review of six constituencies in Mumbai and Chandrapur seat will be done separately, state party president Nana Patole has said.The allocation of seats will be discussed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting, Patole said on Saturday. Maharashtra sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters on the last day of the two-day review meeting of the Congress, Patole said his party is prepared to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with enthusiasm and the resolve to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.The review of 41 Lok Sabha constituencies (out of the total 48) is complete. The review of Chandrapur and six constituencies in Mumbai will be conducted separately. The discussion has been positive. Congress workers want the party to contest the maximum number of constituencies," he said.

The tripartite MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress."The Congress has organisational strength in all constituencies. It has a large following. People*s faith in the Congress has become stronger. The seat-allocation would be discussed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting. All the parties in the alliance will discuss and decide on sharing of seats. We are determined to defeat the BJP," he said.