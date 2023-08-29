Maharashtra Congress to felicitate Rahul Gandhi after conclusion of I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Congress will accord a grand felicitation to party MP Rahul Gandhi for standing up without fear before the ‘dictatorial’ Bharatiya Janata Party government, state party President Nana Patole said here on Tuesday.

“We have made full preparations to give a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi when he steps into the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rahul Gandhi has given the message of ‘fearlessness’ to the tyrannical regime of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Patole.

“After the Supreme Court verdict, the government had to restore Gandhi’s MP status. He took part in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government recently and attacked the regime on various issues, including the burning issue of Manipur,” said Patole.

The grand felicitation programme will follow after the two-day National Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. conclave that will be held at a five-star hotel in Santacruz on Aug.31-Sep.01.