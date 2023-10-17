Maharashtra cooperation department launches web portal for housing society complaints

The much-awaited ‘Sahakar Samvad’ portal has been officially launched by the Maharashtra Cooperation Department, giving cooperative housing society members in Maharashtra a forum to raise complaints online. As per reports, according to the registrar’s office in Mumbai, individuals filing complaints on the new platform will be required to pay a nominal fee of Rs 50 for each complaint.

The portal offers alternatives for 24 different types of complaints frequently brought up by housing society members, including share certificates, improper use of funds, failed elections, and missed general body meetings, among other things. Currently, those who want to complain against a cooperative housing society must go in person to the registrar's office. Additionally, complainants contact a number of additional offices, such as the minister's office and the secretary for cooperation. The new online platform is designed to streamline this process, allowing both complainants and officials to conveniently track the progress and status of each complaint, along with the actions taken in response. This new online facility is expected to benefit around 1,15,172 cooperative housing societies in Maharashtra.