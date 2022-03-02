Maharashtra Corona guidelines: Theaters, cinemas, restaurants to run at 100 per cent capacity in 14 districts

The number of new corona patients has been declining over the past few weeks. Now that the number of patients in various states of the country has come under control, the central government has issued new unlock guidelines. These new guidelines have been issued to facilitate other transactions as the number of patients has been declined. Theaters, cinemas, restaurants in 14 districts of Maharashtra will be started at 100 percent capacity. In other districts, the condition of 50 per cent capacity will be maintained.

In these 14 districts, cinemas and restaurants will be started at 100 percent capacity

Mumbai city

Mumbai Suburbs

Pune

Bhandara

Sindhudurg

Nagpur

Raigad

Wardha

Ratnagiri

Satara

Sangli

Gondia

Chandrapur

Kolhapur