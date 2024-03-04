Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 23-Year-Old Arrested for Over 100 Frauds

The Cyber Police Station of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 23-yeer-old man from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and successfully freezed Rs 39.35 in different bank accounts. The accused, identified as Arman Singh, along with other accomplices, committed at least 115 cyber frauds across the country, including Maharashtra. Singh, formerly employed as a driver, is currently unemployed. The accused used to lure investors through Facebook post of good returns on investment in crypto currency and Forex trading. A case was registered at Cyber Police Station in January where the accused cheated Rs 60,23,146 from September 2023 to December 2023.

The police checked the bank account where the victim had transferred money and requested the bank to freeze the bank account. Later the technical analysis revealed that the accused was in Uttar Pradesh. The police detained Mohnish Devendra Pal, 36, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, the police came to know about the main accused. Finally, the police arrested Singh from Lucknow on February 28, 2024. When Singh was interrogated, it was found that the accused is involved in at least 115 cyber scams in the state of Maharashtra as well as in various states of India. The accused along with his accomplice have opened accounts in different banks and used for the crime. For opening bank account, they used to target needy people and befriended them. After winning their trust, they used asked to open current accounts in various banks and in return paying commission as per the percentage of transactions done on the bank account. Later they used to share bank account to another accomplice in Dhanbad, Jharkhand and investigation revealed that the said bank account were being used for cyber fraud. While Singh was arrested, Pal was served notice to present for the investigations.

