Maharashtra Cylinder Blast: Massive Fire Erupts in Ambernath After LPG Cylinders Explosion - Watch Videos

A massive fire ripped through a slum area near the Circus Ground in Ambernath West on Monday morning (February 26) after four LPG cylinders exploded one after the other. According to initial reports, the blaze's intensity reached alarming levels, leading to the explosion of four gas cylinders within the slum. As per the report, casualties have not been reported as of yet. However, the fire caused significant damage, reducing many huts to ashes.

Five fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the scene and are currently engaged in battling the flames. This marks the second major fire incident in Ambernath in recent months, following a devastating fire in the market area in December 2023 that destroyed numerous shops and stalls.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Local authorities are urging residents to stay away from the affected area and cooperate with emergency personnel. Further details awaited.