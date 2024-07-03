Maharashtra: Daily Delays in Panchavati and Rajya Rani Express Trains Frustrate Nashik-Mumbai Commuters

Daily commuters traveling from Nashik to Mumbai for work are encountering significant challenges with their rail journeys. The Panchavati Express and Rajya Rani Express, crucial for over 1,000 passengers commuting to Mumbai CSMT, consistently face delays, disrupting the schedules of these travelers.

Kiran Borase member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee recently highlighted this issue in a meeting. "We have demanded that one of the two express trains, either Panchavati Express or Rajya Rani Express, should be scheduled to reach CSMT at 9:30-9:45 am every day, noe these trains are reaching CSMT at 10.30 to 10.45 am. The committee has suggested connecting with Mumbai Railway for the same, and I will be visiting the CEO along with our Nashik MP Rajbhau Vaje soon to resolve the issue."

Along with timing issues, passengers who travel daily from Nashik Road to CSMT face various problems. Rahul Wagh, a passenger from Nashik who works at the High Court in Mumbai, takes the Rajya Rani Express daily from Nashik Road station. He told LokmatTimes.com that since the train gets delayed from Kalyan to CSMT, it becomes difficult for him to reach the office on time every day. He also mentioned that he and his friends who travel daily do not get proper places to sit since the Rajya Rani Express travels from Nanded, and most compartments are already occupied.

"Earlier, the Rajya Rani Express was from Manmad, now it has been extended from Nanded. This train now has only 15 bogies, with only three being general bogies. We all have monthly travel passes, and we try to get seats in the general bogies. However, these are already occupied since the train travels from Nanded, and we do not get seats to settle down. When we enter sleeper coaches, the TC fines us ₹400-500, which is not fair. This is a very serious issue we face every day. We demand one of the two express trains to reach CST by 9:30 and demand proper bogies for us who travel daily from Nashik Road to CST," Wagh stated.

