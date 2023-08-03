Maharashtra: Deposit fee for Ganpati pandals cut to Rs 100 instead of Rs 1,000

In a major development, BMC has announced that the deposit fee collected from the Ganesh mandals across the city has been lowered down to Rs. 100.Earlier, the civic body had asked Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals of the city to submit a deposit of Rs 1,000, much to the chagrin of the Ganesh Mandals who demanded the deposit fee be revoked or lowered. The online application process for Ganpati pandals commenced on August 1.

The decision was taken during a Ganeshotsav review meeting between BMC officials, Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, city BJP president Ashish Shelar and representatives of mandals and sculptors. The BMC administration agreed to Shelar's demand to provide sweets to devotees at immersion sites. This Ganeshotsav, the BMC will make arrangements for idol immersions at 308 artificial ponds and 69 natural immersion sites. The BMC has also made arrangements for sculptors to make idols at 45 locations, and made available 205 metric tonnes of soil for eco-friendly idols.

The guardian ministers advised officials to conduct a thorough survey of immersion routes 15 days before Ganeshotsav and take necessary precautions. Special attention will be given to maintaining pothole-free roads and creating artificial lakes for immersion. Naresh Dahibawkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said they are thankful for the reduced deposit amount, but feel even Rs 100 should not be charged.