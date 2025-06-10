Maharashtra: Deputy Commissioner Arrested for Demanding ₹7 Lakh Bribe to Approve 24-Floor Building in Sangli

In a shocking development, Sangli Municipal Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Vijay Sable (31), a resident of Green Acres, Flat No. 403, Dhamani Road, Sangli, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹7 lakh to approve a construction permit for a 24-story building. The action has caused a stir within the municipal administration.

Bribe Demand for 24-Story Building Permit

The complainant, Tanaji Ruikar, a resident of Miraj, stated that his company had submitted a proposal to the Municipal Corporation for a construction permit for C.K. Associates’ 24-story building in Sangli. According to Ruikar, Deputy Commissioner Sable initially demanded ₹10 lakh in bribes, allegedly on behalf of senior officials, to approve the permit. Ruikar subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the ACB on February 17, 2025.

ACB Verification and Arrest

The ACB launched a preliminary verification of the complaint, which confirmed that Sable demanded ₹10 lakh and was willing to settle for ₹7 lakh. Although he did not actually receive or accept the bribe due to later developments, the confirmed demand was sufficient grounds for legal action. Following approval from senior ACB officials, a team led by newly appointed Deputy Superintendent Anil Katke arrested Sable at the Municipal Corporation office on Monday evening. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a case has been registered at Vishrambag Police Station. Sable is scheduled to be presented in court on Tuesday.

ACB Team Behind the Operation

The operation was carried out by a team comprising Deputy Superintendent Anil Katke, Inspectors Vinayak Bhilare and Kishorkumar Khade, and constables Pritam Chaugule, Ajit Patil, Salim Makandar, Hrishikesh Badnikar, Popat Patil, Umesh Jadhav, Ramhari Waghmode, Seema Mane, Dhananjay Khade, Sudarshan Patil, Atul More, Chandrakant Jadhav, and Veena Jadhav. Following the arrest, news of the operation spread rapidly across social media, where it was widely welcomed. In a dramatic expression of public sentiment, firecrackers were reportedly burst outside the Municipal Corporation’s Mangaldham Shopping Center office.

Residences Searched in Sangli and Satara

Sable, originally from Satara, currently resides in Sangli. In the aftermath of the operation, ACB teams conducted searches at his residences in both Satara and Sangli.

Allegations Involving Senior Officials

Ruikar's complaint alleged that the bribe was intended for senior municipal officials. However, during verification, no concrete evidence emerged to confirm the involvement of these officials, and therefore no action was taken against them. Despite this, speculation and discussion about their possible role continue to circulate on social media.

Mumbai Team's Role in the Operation

Deputy Superintendent Anil Katke, who had recently taken charge of the ACB's Sangli unit after being transferred from Mumbai, led the operation. Although he received orders to act on Monday, there has been speculation that a team from Mumbai played a significant role in executing the arrest.

