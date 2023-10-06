Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis condoles deaths in Mumbai building fire

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of Friday, a devastating fire swept through a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area, claiming the lives of seven individuals, including two minors, and leaving over 40 others injured, as reported by a civic official. Expressing grief over the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended condolences to the affected families and assured the provision of necessary assistance.

BMC officials are actively working to ascertain if additional victims are admitted to private hospitals, and Civic Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is scheduled to visit the hospitals where the injured are being treated.Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the fire incident and asserted that the state government is providing all the required assistance. "Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC and Mumbai Police officials and all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones," he wrote in a post on X. The blaze had covered the building from all sides and completely gutted the shops and two-wheelers on the ground floor, said fire officials. According to officials, Civic Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is scheduled to visit the hospitals, where the injured are admitted, in some time.