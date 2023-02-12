Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis warns party workers and leaders from getting carried away with the BJP's electoral victories

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday cautioned party workers and leaders ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Addressing the concluding function of the two-day state BJP executive committee members in Nashik, Fadnavis, cautioned party workers and leaders from getting carried away with the BJP's electoral victories since 2014.The party has been winning the major elections since 2014. There were several set-backs and introspection is being done. It is important that the leaders nurture the duties of 'karyakartas' (functionaries). The Congress has become a party of leaders. The BJP workers will not let that happen," he said.

Continuing further he said, the BJP's aim in the next state assembly elections would be to win 200 seats.Though the party had set a target of winning 150 seats in the next assembly elections, it can aim for 200 seats if the cadre work hard and create awareness among the voters about the schemes and development works done by the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP combine and also the work carried out by the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." The deputy chief minister also told the BJP 'karyakartas' to be active on social media, saying "the youth are most active in social media and they will be the focus of the 2024 elections". Fadnavis said, "Our opponents are still learning to use the power of social media. All of our functionaries should have a good [number of] followers on social media. At the same time, they have to be active in disseminating information among the citizens. You should be so active that your power should be able to overcome the false narrative spread by the opponents."