Maharashtra: Dip in Minimum Temperature, Briefly Escaping Chill, Rain Forecast for Friday and Saturday

Pune: Residents received a slight respite from the cold as the minimum temperature dropped, with Shivajinagar recording 15.9 degrees Celsius. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fluctuations in the minimum temperature, along with a possibility of scattered rainfall across the state on Friday and Saturday. Several parts of the state are experiencing partly cloudy skies, leading to an increase in minimum temperatures.

Rain Forecast:

Konkan: Scattered light rain in isolated areas on Friday and Saturday.

Central Maharashtra: Scattered light rain in isolated areas on Friday and Saturday.

North Maharashtra:

Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandubar: Light rain on Friday and Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies are due to moisture-laden winds from the southeast. Convergence of cold northerly winds and moisture-laden southwesterly winds over Central India will lead to the light showers.

Temperatures Elsewhere:

Rajasthan, Sikar: 3 degrees Celsius (lowest)

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh: 6 to 10 degrees Celsius

A low-pressure area persists over the Arabian Sea whereas a low-pressure belt extends from Kerala to South Karnataka. Cyclonic circulation persists over the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Pune Temperatures (Some Locations):

Haveli: 14.0 degrees Celsius

NDA: 14.9 degrees Celsius

Lavasa: 15.9 degrees Celsius

Shivajinagar: 15.9 degrees Celsius

Koregaon Park: 19.3 degrees Celsius

Magarpatta: 20.3 degrees Celsius

Wadgaonsheri: 20.5 degrees Celsius