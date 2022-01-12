Maharashtra Drone Attack Alert: Terrorist reportedly planned Drone Attack on Dark net

With Republic Day of India 2022 just two weeks away, there is a threat of a terrorist attack on Maharashtra. In particular, the state is currently issuing a Drone Attack Alert. Alerts have been issued through the Central Investigation Agency. Therefore, all major cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are on alert. Citizens have also been instructed to be vigilant through investigative mechanisms.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been on high alert for possible drone strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Investigators have recently received information that terrorists are using the Dark Net to carry out drone attacks in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Department has reported that individuals with terrorist tendencies were discussing drone attacks, chemical attacks and cyber attacks on the Dark Net. Dark Net is that part of the Internet that is not visible to the naked eye, as opposed to the Surface Web. Tor Browser is used in the Dark Net, which is not easily traced. Because it uses a lot of proxy bouncing. Alerts are often issued for drone strikes on Mumbai and other important cities.

Why is drone attack dangerous?

Drone strikes can be aimed from a distance of 20 km to 30 km. Payloads can be mounted on drones. Besides, backtracking them is not easy. If the criminal uses a mobile phone, his IMEI number can be traced, but the culprit cannot be traced back to the drone. That is why it is demanded that anti-drone system should be installed in Maharashtra as soon as possible.