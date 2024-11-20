Maharashtra Election 2024: Mukesh Ambani, Sons Anant and Akash, Cast Vote In Mumbai Amid Tight Security Cover (Watch Video)

Mukesh Ambani, his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, Akash's wife Shloka Mehta, exercised their franchise on Wednesday at a Mumbai polling booth. The Reliance Industries family members cast their votes at around 3.30 pm.After casting their votes for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Ambanis showed their indelible ink-smeared fingers in front of the media, outside the pooling booth.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta leave after casting their vote for the #MaharashtraElections2024. pic.twitter.com/gFEeRoYCnX — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

A voter turnout of 45.53 per cent has been recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections as of 3 pm on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout App. Voting is underway in Maharashtra and Jharkhand for the assembly polls on Wednesday, November 20. In Maharashtra, the election is being conducted in a single phase for all 288 Legislative Assembly seats. The election campaign for the Maharashtra assembly polls finished on Monday, with the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition fighting to maintain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance looking to dethrone the ruling government. Polling began at 7 am and go on till 6 pm.