Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP's Nitesh Rane Leads In Early Trends In Kankavli Against Sena UBT’s Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar

BJP leader Nitesh Rane is leading in Maharashtra’s Kankavli seat, ahead of Shiv Sena UBT’s Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar. Rane, who secured victories in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections, is aiming for another term. The vote counting began at 8 am. BJP has fielded incumbent Nitesh Rane again. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar is MVA candidate on the seat. While the contest in bipolar in the assembly, BSP has also pitted its candidate Chandrakant Abaji Jadhav.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP helmed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is aiming to retain power, while the MVA consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is aiming for a comeback. Most exit poll results gave the Mahayuti an edge in Maharashtra. The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave Mahayuti 175-195 seats and the MVA only 85-112 seats. However, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted the MVA's victory with 150 seats, giving 121 seats to the BJP-led Mahayuti. Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and the MVA.