Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Nirupam Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Offer Prayers (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena leader and Dindoshi candidate Sanjay Nirupam visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today, seeking blessings ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024. Nirupam, is contesting the upcoming assembly elections from Dindoshi, a constituency critical for the Shiv Sena.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader and Dindoshi candidate, Sanjay Nirupam, arrived at Siddhivinayak Temple pic.twitter.com/DVYQQGmmXi — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2024

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has nominated Sanjay Nirupam for the Dindoshi seat, while Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded its two-time MLA, Sunil Prabhu. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, has nominated Rajendra Tanaji Sasane. Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Narahari Jirwal, and Sharad Pawar's NCP has nominated Sunita Charoskar.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP helmed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is aiming to retain power, while the MVA consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is aiming for a comeback.Most exit poll results gave the Mahayuti an edge in Maharashtra.

